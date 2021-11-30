Aeroflot resumes flights to Cuba

Aeroflot resumes regular flights to Havana

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

Aeroflot Airlines will start operating flights to Havana (Republic of Cuba) on December 21. The flights will be operated on Airbus A350 aircraft.

“Flights will be once a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. Ticket sales are already open on the website, ”the airline’s press service said.

Russians can enter Cuba without any restrictions. You do not need a visa for arrival. In this case, you must have a negative test for COVID in English, Arabic or French, done no earlier than 72 hours before arrival.

The Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) informs that there will be no last-minute tours to Cuba during the New Year holidays. According to tour operators, the simplification of antiquated protocols for entering Cuba increased the sales dynamics in the direction from 10 to 20%.

From November 28, Russia will restrict the entry of foreign citizens from nine African countries and Chinese Hong Kong. The temporary closure of borders is associated with the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the infection control headquarters said.