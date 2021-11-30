African strain COVID-19: how the omicron strain of coronavirus is different | 63.ru

The contagion is really alarming. WHO reports that the number of people testing positive has increased in areas of South Africa affected by this option, but the organization has no final verdict yet.

“Due to the fact that in a very short time the omicron began to displace the“ delta ”line in the provinces of South Africa, there is reason to speak of its higher infectivity,” said immunologist Kryuchkov. – With infectiousness 2.5-3 (humans. – Approx. ed.) for the early post-Khanya strains, the “delta” has grown to eight, here it will most likely be more than ten, maybe eleven. My initial prediction was that the coronavirus will evolve to an infectiousness of about 11 and that will calm down. But I and many of my colleagues believed that the next mutation would also be from the “delta”, while the changes occurred in a different branch.

A doctor, an expert in laboratory diagnostics, Alexander Soloviev, gives even higher rates. In his column, he writes that the spread of the new strain, according to preliminary data, is 6 times higher than the “delta”.

“And the Rt of the“ delta ”was 6-7 times higher than the original Wuhan strain,” says Soloviev. – B.1.1.529 seems to have risen from 0.1 to 50% in just a couple of weeks, whereas it took Delta several months to achieve the same result.

Alexander Soloviev is an expert in laboratory diagnostics, deputy chief physician of the UIA Clinical Diagnostic Center.

He insists that now we need to strengthen anti-epidemic measures, including the introduction of the requirement to use only FFP2-class respirators when flying (this is the average degree of respirator protection, but it is significantly higher than that of a conventional mask).