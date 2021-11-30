Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will shoot a documentary about the conflict

The streaming service Discovery + is preparing the Johnny vs. Amber about a relationship between actors that ended in lengthy litigation.

According to a company statement released by Variety, the film will recreate the timeline of the collapse of Heard and Depp’s marriage and how it became the top litigation star case of the decade.

The documentary project consists of two episodes, which present a look at the conflict of both sides – Amber and Johnny. The filmmakers also collected the opinions of lawyers, relatives and friends of the ex-spouses. The picture will appear in the online cinema before the end of autumn.

“The story that happened between Depp and Heard continues to be very controversial for fans and the public at large. Our goal is to create a film that will show the situation from all sides, so that the viewer can understand who these people are and decide who to believe in this complex story, ”said Vice President of the channel Charlotte Reed.

The creators will seek maximum objectivity with the help of videos from the family archive, audio recordings and messages that became court materials.

Photo: GETTY IMAGES