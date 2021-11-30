American athletes will wear underwear from Kim Kardashian to the Olympics :: Repost :: RBC Style

Lingerie and homewear brand Skims sews women’s underwear for the US team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Kim Kardashian broke the news on social media. “Since I was 10, I’ve heard stories about the Olympics from my stepfather,” Kim wrote, referring to Kaitlyn Jenner. “When they called me and invited the Skims to be part of the American team at the Olympics, I remembered every moment I admired the strength and energy of the Olympic athletes.”

Collection for female athletes is made in accordance with the minimalist style of the brand. The clothes feature the Team USA logo and the American flag.

Paralympic champion Scout Bassett, track and field athlete Delilah Muhammad, soccer player Alex Morgan and swimmer Hailey Anderson presented the collection for the official campaign.

“Together we have created an exclusive collection of lingerie and homewear for athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. We proudly celebrate their incredible strength and character! ” – says the Instagram brand Skims.

All athletes of the Olympic team will receive kits from Kim Kardashian for free, and ordinary fans will be able to purchase their favorite items from the collection in July. The capsule will be on sale ahead of the opening of the Olympic Games on 23 July.

The Skims brand, launched by Kardashian West in 2019, was valued at $ 1.6 billion in April 2021. It raised $ 154 million from a number of investors such as Thrive Capital, Alliance Consumer Growth and Imaginary Ventures.

Kim Kardashian-West is the largest shareholder of his company, the owner of a controlling stake in half with co-founder Jens Grede. As Forbes clarifies, the rest of Kardashian West’s income comes from a 72 percent stake in cosmetics company KKW Beauty, valued at $ 1 billion in 2020, as well as from advertising and filming on reality shows.

Kardashian West isn’t the only billionaire to have a hand in the outfit of the US squad this year. Ralph Lauren, whose fortune is $ 7 billion, has been developing the form for the Olympics since 2008 and will do so in 2021. American athletes will wear Ralph Lauren’s clothes at the opening and closing ceremonies of the games.