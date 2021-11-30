An effective way to protect yourself from the Omicron strain was presented in Hong Kong | News | News

An effective tool against the new Omicron coronavirus strain could only be the widespread closure of borders. This opinion was expressed to Izvestia on Tuesday, November 30, by a health security expert from the City University of Hong Kong, Nicholas Thomas.

“So far, we are seeing a largely fragmented reaction. Some countries close their borders, while some remain open. At the same time, the borders of other relevant countries are not closed for citizens of open countries, which means that transmission of infection along secondary routes is likely, ”he said.

Thus, according to Thomas, the current set of policy responses to Omicron will not be optimal to prevent its spread.

At the same time, on the eve of the Secretary of State at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Bon said that the complete closure of borders within the European Union due to the new strain of COVID-19 “Omicron” is not yet planned.

It also became known about several features of the new strain of coronavirus. So, according to Chinese scientists, the first is a large number of mutations, as a result of which it was formed. Another feature of the strain is that it spreads faster than others and can quickly become dominant in the populations it enters. Also, a significant difference between “Omicron” can also be its ability to overcome immunity to COVID-19, formed in the human body.

Earlier, on November 29, Anatoly Altstein, a researcher at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, predicted the end of the pandemic with the arrival of the Omicron strain in the Russian Federation. According to the expert, this variant of the virus has 52 mutations in the main surface protein, the S-protein, that is, it has an unstable genome and easily mutates, which impairs its viability. Altstein also expressed the hope that Omicron is not lethal.

At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted the high likelihood of the potential further spread of Omicron at the global level. In this regard, WHO called to accelerate the pace of vaccination of the population of countries and to increase testing of tourists arriving from areas where Omicron transmission was detected.

The Russian authorities urge citizens to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Russians are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVac.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and accessvsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeV Together. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.