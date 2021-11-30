An explosion thundered in Kabul – Russia news today

https://ria.ru/20211130/vzryv-1761382956.html

Explosion thundered in Kabul

A massive explosion occurred near a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, leaving several injured, according to local TV channels.

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. A massive blast took place near a school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, causing several injuries, local television stations reported. According to 1TV News, an explosion occurred near a high school building. Another television station, Ariana News, reports that a roadside mine exploded. Eyewitnesses told the channel that the blast “suffered at least five people,” including the Taliban. * In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against Afghan government forces On August 15 they entered Kabul and the next day declared that the war was over. During the last two weeks of August, a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghan collaborators took place from Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the almost 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban. * * Is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

