An indefinite regime of covid restrictions was introduced in the Tomsk region

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The high alert regime introduced in the Tomsk region has become indefinite, follows from the decree published on the regional administration website.

We will remind that due to COVID-19 in the Tomsk region since 2020, a high alert mode has been in effect. The last time the regional headquarters extended the regime until December 1, 2021.

On Tuesday, a new version of the order was posted on the website of the regional administration, and it did not indicate the end date of restrictive measures in the region.

According to the text of the decree, when visiting crowded places, as well as in public transport, taxis, citizens need to properly wear masks to protect the respiratory system, treat their hands, and maintain social distance. Business leaders and business leaders are still required to arrange thermometry and hand-cleaning areas at the entrance to buildings for all visitors.

The QR code mode remains in effect. They must be presented in sports and cultural institutions, as well as in hotels, beauty salons, sanatoriums, conference and exhibition venues. Also, objects of entertainment and leisure infrastructure (cinemas, cinemas, game rooms, game halls) fall under the restrictions.

The editorial office of vtomske.ru expects to receive a comment from the administration of the Tomsk region on Wednesday, December 1.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!