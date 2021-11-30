Angelina Jolie was severely criticized for her appearance. Photo!

The actress was caught by the paparazzi while walking with the children.





Legion-Media

Angelina Jolie











Angelina Jolie hit the paparazzi lenses last week in an unsightly way.

The Oscar winner and mother of many children, together with her children Zakhara and Vivienne, went out for coffee in pajamas and slippers, which immediately caused a violent reaction of disapproval from Internet users who criticized the star for her appearance.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt appeared in public in Dior silk pajama pants with black and white prints, woven slippers and a classic beige coat over a white T-shirt. The Eternals star complemented such a casual ensemble with a leather bag to match the coat.

Apparently, Angelina herself was quite comfortable walking down the street in such an unusual way for her. The appearance did not in the least bother the mother with many children. However, the fans did not like the unsightly appearance of the actress.

“What is she hiding under her coat? Crumpled T-shirt? ”; “It couldn’t be more ridiculous”; “I would like to hope that the children are dressed better,” the Internet users were indignant.

However, such a reaction from Jolie’s fans is understandable, because they are accustomed to the actress’s impeccable style, so they were slightly shocked by her “ridiculous” look.