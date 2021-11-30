https://ria.ru/20211130/reys-1761385468.html

Another export flight to Iraq for refugees canceled in Belarus

The export flight with migrants of Iraqi Airways from Minsk to Erbil, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday, has been canceled, the Minsk airport reports. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

MINSK, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. An export flight with migrants of Iraqi Airways from Minsk to Erbil, which was supposed to take place on Tuesday, has been canceled, the Minsk airport reports. “Today’s export flight of Iraqi Airways from Minsk to Erbil has been canceled,” the airport said in its official Telegram channel. Last week, Iraqi Airways carried four export flights that brought home Iraqi citizens who had previously unsuccessfully tried to get from Belarus to the EU. In total, five flights were carried out in November. The total number of Iraqi migrants who returned to their homeland from Belarus on export flights was about 1,900 on Sunday. In addition, it was reported that two more outbound flights to Erbil are planned for the beginning of this week, including one on Monday. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants.

