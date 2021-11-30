Archaeologists have discovered the ancient mysterious city that Homer wrote about

In Greece, the ruins of a Hellenistic sanctuary have been found with an inscription associated with the city in Homeric’s Iliad, writes Heritage Daily.

Excavations were carried out near the port of Agiokampos. Archaeologists have found buildings from the Hellenistic period, built from alabaster and local stone. The finds date back to about 3-2 c. BC NS. The ancient city was located at the foot of Mount Mavrovouni and extended to the rocky shores of the northern Aegean Sea.

Many architectural elements have been found, including an entablature – a horizontal ceiling over the colonnade, five Doric-style capitals, a marble bench leg, two marble heads of children, the base of a statue, and parts of columns.

In addition, iron nails, Thessalian and Macedonian bronze coins, arrowheads, bronze rings, as well as clay lamps, drinking vessels and amphorae were found in the ruins of the ancient city.

Even tiles with the names of the owners of the ceramic shops were found.

But the special attention of archaeologists was attracted by a tile with an inscription, which may be associated with Meliboia – a city and a polis of antiquity.

This city was mentioned by Homer in the Second Canto of the Iliad, the so-called list of ships. The great ancient Greek poet-storyteller mentions all the Greek cities that participated in the campaign against Troy under King Agamemnon. Meliboeia is also mentioned by other ancient Greek writers in later works. Until now, its location and other details remained a mystery to scientists.