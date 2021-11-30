Austria wants to impose a fine of 7200 euros for refusing to vaccinate

The Austrian authorities are planning to impose a fine for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a preliminary version of the compulsory vaccination bill published by the newspaper Die Presse. New measures may be introduced in February 2022.

The amount of the fine is 3600 euros or four months in prison. If a person twice ignores the notification from the authorities about the need to get vaccinated, the amount will be higher – 7200 euros.

Everyone who lives in Austria, including people with a residence permit, will be required to be vaccinated, according to the bill. I can avoid the vaccination for people who have contraindications, as well as pregnant women and children under 12 years of age.

The bill on compulsory vaccination is planned to be officially presented on December 6.

Austria became the first EU country to announce the mandatory vaccination of citizens against COVID-19 – from February 1, 2022. A full lockdown has been in effect in Austria since November 22nd. It is supposed to last 20 days.

On the eve of the lockdown, Vienna hosted the largest protest action since the start of the pandemic against the announced restrictions. The authorities estimate that about 35,000 people took to the streets of the city.