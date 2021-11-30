Barbados escaped the rule of the British monarchy

Barbados officially emerged from the rule of the British monarchy and officially became a parliamentary republic. Sandra Mason became the first president of the Caribbean island state. She was elected to the post of head of state at the end of October. Prior to the election, Mason served as Governor General of Barbados.

Prince Charles was personally present at the inauguration ceremony in the capital of the island, Bridgetown. He conveyed to Barbados the wishes of peace and prosperity from Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.





The government of Barbados at the time of Mason’s inauguration also declared a national hero of the state. It was the singer Rihanna, who was born on the island. In 2018, Rihanna was awarded the rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the state.

About 300 thousand people live in Barbados. Since the 17th century, the state has been under the rule of the British monarchy. In 1966, Barbados gained independence from Great Britain, but remained a member of the British Commonwealth of Nations. Queen Elizabeth II remained the official head of Barbados. She appointed the Governor-General as her representative. In 2020, the authorities of the Caribbean island decided to completely abandon the subordination of the British monarchy.