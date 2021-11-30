Barbados freed from the queen and made Rihanna a national hero – RBK

The Caribbean state of Barbados has completed the process of abandoning the political system under which the Queen of Great Britain was the formal head of the country. Immediately after that, the authorities declared the singer Rihanna a national hero.

Prince Charles, Rihanna, Sandra Mason, former cricketer Garfield Sobers and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley (right to left)

(Photo: Toby Melville / Reuters)



Barbados officially became a republic on November 30 and was released from the rule of the British monarchy, reports Reuters. The first elected President of Barbados, Sandra Mason, took office today.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles. “The creation of a new republic is a new beginning. The inhabitants of this island have made their way out of the darkest days of our past, the horrific and brutal slavery that has forever tarnished our history with extraordinary steadfastness, ”he said in his address, conveying the best wishes from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Caribbean island state of Barbados, whose population now numbers about 300 thousand people, has been under the rule of the British crown since the 17th century. The backbone of the economy of this British possession were plantations on which slave labor was used. Slavery in the British colonies was only abolished in 1834. In 1966, Barbados gained state independence from Great Britain, but remained a member of the British Commonwealth of Nations. The formal head of state, as in a number of other former colonies, remained the monarch of Great Britain, who appointed his representative, the governor-general. In fact, since independence by such countries, governor-generals were appointed by the queen solely on the recommendation of local authorities, while the executive power remained in the hands of the national government.

In September 2020, the Barbados authorities decided to finally abandon this system and end the formal subordination of the British queen. “The time has come to completely leave behind our colonial past,” the government said in a statement. Buckingham Palace did not object to this decision, saying that the issue of choosing the head of state is an internal matter of the government and the people of the island. A BBC source claimed that such a decision by the Barbados authorities did not come as a surprise to the royal family and had been discussed several times before.