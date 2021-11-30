Belavia, Grodno Azot, travel agencies and border guards. The list of Belarusian officials and companies that have come under EU sanctions has become known

On December 1, the European Union will introduce a new package of sanctions against Belarus. It has 17 officials and 11 organizations, a source in Brussels said.

Thus, the following individuals are included in the sanctions list:

Head of a separate special services service of the State Border Committee Igor Kryuchkov;

Chairman of the State Border Committee of Belarus Anatoly Lappo ;

; head of the Grodno border detachment Konstantin Molostov ;

; head of the Polotsk border detachment Pavel Kharchenko ;

; head of the Brest security group Igor Gutnik ;

; head of the Lida border detachment Alexander Davidyuk ;

; head of the Smorgon border detachment Maxim Butranets ;

; official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoly Glaz ;

; judge of the Minsk District Court Sergey Epikhov ;

; judge of the Supreme Court of Belarus Igor Lyubovitsky ;

; Senior Prosecutor of the General Prosecutor’s Office Sergey Girgel ;

; Supreme Court judge Valentina Kulik ;

; Executive Director for Financial Investigations of the State Audit Office Andrey Prokopuk ;

; Director of the Financial Investigation Department of the State Audit Office Igor Marshalov ;

; Judge of the Chamber of the Supreme Court for Civil Cases Anna Sokolovskaya;

head of the ONT TV channel Marat Markov;

judge of the Central District Court of Belarus Dmitry Karsyuk.

Companies and organizations affected by the sanctions:

Belavia airline;

travel agency “Centerkurort”;

travel agency “Oscar Tour”;

hotel “Minsk”;

hotel “Planet”;

Service of separate vigorous activity;

Cham Wings Airlines (Syria);

Passport and Visa Center VIP Grub (Turkey);

“Grodno Azot”;

Belorusneft;

“Grodno Khimvolokno”;

“Belshina”.

In mid-November, the EU Council expanded the criteria for imposing sanctions against the Belarusian authorities. New restrictive measures are being introduced against the background of the migration crisis on the border with Belarus. The West accuses Alyaksandr Lukashenka of it. Minsk continues to deny that they specially bring migrants to the border. According to the Polish authorities, there are now about 10 thousand migrants from the Middle East at the border.

This is the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus. At the end of June, the EU put 78 people and eight companies on the restrictive list. Following this, the European Union introduced sectoral sanctions that affected oil products, potash fertilizers and access to the EU capital markets.

Three packages of sanctions were introduced in 2020. They involve a travel ban to the European Union and the freezing of assets of 88 people, including Lukashenka, as well as the freezing of the assets of seven organizations. In addition, individuals and legal entities from the EU are prohibited from providing funds directly or indirectly to Belarusian citizens included in the sanctions list.

HOW TO READ US IN BELARUS >>>

The Ministry of Information of Belarus has blocked access to the site of the TV channel “Present Time” on the territory of the country. The official reason is called “the dissemination of hyperlinks to materials recognized as extremist.” Residents of Belarus can read and watch Real Time materials through VPN, telegram and other social networks, as well as using a mirror.