Models attended the wedding of their girlfriend: entrepreneur and blogger Lauren Perez

One of these days, Miami, Florida hosted a luxurious wedding of one of the most influential persons in the fashion world: creative consultant, strategist, blogger and entrepreneur Lauren Perez. It’s no wonder that such famous models as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner became bridesmaids. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Hayley Bieber also attended the wedding, but as a regular guest. She did not get a silk blue dress from the BEC + BRIDGE brand. Dresses by the way. They have already become a sensation and cost the bride $ 260 each.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid at Lauren Perez’s wedding [+–]

Lauren is married to Electric Feel Entertainment CEO and Managing Partner David Walzer. Moreover, the celebration was postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple met back in 2014, and Lauren and David began dating only four years later. He made an offer soon, but the preparation of the wedding took a long time.

Lauren, as often happens with brides, could not find a suitable dress for the celebration. But in the end she turned to the “queen of wedding dresses” Vera Wong. Lauren admitted that it was Vera who managed to create the right outfit in which she felt like “a bride and a fairy-tale princess at the same time.” The groom got a suit from Prada.

Lauren Perez with her father [+–] Photo: Instagram laurenperez

The wedding ceremony took place on the beach, so the guests had to take off their shoes. And before standing at the altar together, David and Lauren had a short meditation with the rabbi, which, as the bride admitted, allowed her to feel how “everything around is radiating love.”

Since the bride and groom are Jews, the ceremony was held in accordance with tradition. “We pronounced vows under the chuppah, our parents wrapped us in a tallit – a symbol of unity, – and we also beat our glasses. We carefully calculated the timing – the guests arrived exactly at sunset so that the ceremony would take place against the sunset. I was not scared. I looked at David right in eyes, she was ready to become his wife, “the bride admitted.

After the ceremony, everyone went to the Ocean Grill at the Setai Hotel. For the wedding party, the bride changed her outfit. And it was a custom-made Vivienne Westwood mini dress and custom Nike Air Force One sneakers.