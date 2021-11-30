https://ria.ru/20211129/vaktsinatsiya-1761353767.html
Biden named the best protection against a new strain of coronavirus
Biden called the best protection against a new strain of coronavirus – Russia news today
Biden named the best protection against a new strain of coronavirus
US President Joe Biden called for vaccination and revaccination for maximum protection against coronavirus against the background of the spread of the omicron strain
2021-11-29T21: 31
2021-11-29T21: 31
2021-11-29T21: 31
WASHINGTON, November 29 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has called for vaccinations and boosters to be vaccinated for maximum protection against coronavirus amid the spread of the omicron strain, he said in a televised address to the nation on Monday. – said Biden, urging the Americans “to revaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate children as soon as possible.” According to him, the US authorities do not yet believe that vaccines are ineffective against the omicron strain, but if this is so, use new. “Doc Fauci believes that existing vaccines provide some kind of protection against the strain and revaccination enhances that protection,” the US President said, referring to Anthony Fauci, Chief Specialist for Infectious Diseases of the United States. Biden stressed that if additional measures, including new vaccines will be needed, the authorities will ensure the availability of new vaccines and drugs against the new strain of coronavirus. Earlier, Pfizer, Moderna and J & amp; J announced that they are testing the effectiveness of existing vaccines and are working on a new vaccine against the new COVID-19 strain.
Biden named the best protection against a new strain of coronavirus