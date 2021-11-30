The Boss of the Bank’s beneficiary Jiang Tsz said that France is a natural choice for locating regional or even global headquarters.

CZ spoke to French financial media group Les Echos about the challenge of creating physical spaces, a move that was triggered by a global regulatory crackdown on Binance that began in the summer.

The dissatisfaction prompted a number of changes to the platform, including the cancellation of trading pairs in Singapore dollar and cut leverage to a maximum of 20x, to name a few.

In all cases, changes in the way it functions have been driven by the need to comply with regulation.

While some viewed the ban as an attack on the world’s largest exchange, others said that changes in the way Binance works were long overdue.

The Beneficiary’s proposal Reddit Binance Law contains stories of disgruntled clients of the company who described their experience as fraudulent to the point of gaining legal support.

CZ has always maintained that Binance is committed to putting its customers first. Any issues that came up on the platform were less related to the platform growing too quickly, rather than any deliberate attempt to cheat.

CZ said the company is responding by energizing its compliance team, including the appointment of key individuals with the requisite board-level compliance experience.

Bitcoin’s main criticism has been its decentralization structure. It has no physical headquarters with which to resolve complaints.

CZ stated that the company is considering creating local, regional and global facilities and that it has been working on it for a long time.

CZ stated that French regulators, AMF financiers, had a presence in the country and were pro-business, clear but very demanding.

CZ said more will be revealed in the next six to twelve months following the filing of digital asset vendor approval applications.