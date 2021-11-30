Binance CEO Reveals One Key Factor for Token Listing

The CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has revealed some information on how to get on the trading platform.

CEO Changpeng Zhao told Forbes on November 29 that the most important criterion for listing a cryptocurrency on Binance is the number of users.

CZ went on to say that there are many other factors, such as the number of active addresses on the blockchain, the audience on social media, and the number of code commits. However, the number of users is “a key metric,” he said:

“If the coin has a large number of users, we will list it. This is an extremely important attribute. Consider for example meme tokens, although I personally don’t understand them, but if they are used by a large number of users, we list them. We’re community driven, my opinion doesn’t matter. “

According to the Binance CEO’s advice on listing, user count is just one of many factors affecting a token’s listing on a cryptocurrency exchange. “If you have many users, your product has value. This is the easiest to measure. Include user statistics in the application form. It will help a lot, ”the CEO said in a statement on Binance’s listings.

According to Sergey Khitrov, founder of the Listing. Help, which focuses on cryptocurrency listing, large cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance do not need to list minor tokens as they earn mainly from trading volumes, not listings.

“This is one of the main problems that many projects do not understand. They should start by building a community. And this means that the Telegram channel will not have 500 or 10,000 people, but there will be a much larger audience, ”Khitrov told Cointelegraph. He added that it is recommended that token creators start with small exchanges.

At the time of writing, Binance exchange supports a total of 346 cryptocurrencies, including major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as well as popular meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to the data. from CoinGecko. Binance has an estimated daily trading volume of $ 28 billion.

By comparison, OKEx, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has 312 coins listed and has a trading volume of approximately $ 7 billion. The US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase supports just 123 tokens with a daily trading volume of around $ 6 billion.

Some major centralized exchanges (CEX) list more tokens than Binance, with Bittrex listing over 450 cryptocurrencies at the time of writing.

RELATED: Kraken Challenges Competitor Regulatory Concerns With SHIB Listing

Unlike CEX, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are the largest platforms in the world in terms of the number of cryptocurrencies listed, as DEXs like PancakeSwap do not need to contact an exchange or ask for permission. As such, PancakeSwap, the DEX operating on the Binance Smart Chain, has over 3,200 listed tokens, while Uniswap lists over 1,800 cryptocurrencies.

Last month, PancakeSwap listed the Squid Game Token (SQUID), a cryptocurrency scam inspired by the Netflix show of the same name, which grew over 45,000% in a few days after launch. The token is listed on Binance’s CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency website, while competitors such as CoinGecko have pulled out of the SQUID listing because it is “likely to be a scam.”