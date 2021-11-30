Binance resumed withdrawing Dogecoin, but some customers did not return the debited funds

17 days after the failure with old Dogecoin transactions, the Binance cryptocurrency exchange announced the resumption of the withdrawal of coins from the platform. However, some of the users who paid off the “debt” posted by the exchange still cannot return their funds.

According to the official statement from Binance, as a result of the Dogecoin update to version 1.14.5 and the reduction in fees, previously frozen transactions dated 2019 were processed automatically. In total, 1,674 users worldwide were affected by the incident.

Exchange representatives fixed the problem on Saturday, November 27th.

“We have verified that there are no issues and are ready to announce that withdrawals are fully open again from today,” Binance said in a statement.

However, the situation was not resolved for all users. Binance client Yuri contacted ForkLog. According to him, the exchange billed him twice for repeated transactions totaling over 77,000 DOGE.

“I foolishly covered them all in order to be able to withdraw the rest of the funds. However, the Binance support showed me only two transactions totaling about 50,000 DOGE. The request for information about where the rest of the coins went is ignored, ”said the victim.

Yuri added that one of the transactions went to the Livecoin exchange, the owners of which allegedly performed an exit scam at the end of 2020.

“For obvious reasons, I do not have access to these funds. There is access only to the address from 27 657 DOGE. So, in total, I lost about 50,000 DOGE, now I am trying to get a refund, ”said the victim.

ForkLog has requested comments from Binance representatives on this case.

Another user who previously contacted us under the nickname alexmen89 said that a week after the blocking, he decided to pay 6680 DOGE requested from the exchange.

“The withdrawal has been restored. Now I demand a return [средств]until there are zero movements, ”he said in a comment to ForkLog.

As a reminder, on November 10, as a result of a software update failure, the Binance exchange re-conducted an unknown number of user transactions with Dogecoin cryptocurrency, made several years ago. After the funds went from the exchange’s cold wallet to third-party accounts, the platform demanded the senders of the original transactions to compensate for the damage at the current rate and blocked their balances.

Binance temporarily disabled Dogecoin withdrawal while the problem was being resolved.

A few days later, Elon Musk drew attention to the incident. In response, the exchange reported that the reason for the failure was the technical setup of the wallet for DOGE. In turn, the head of Tesla noted that DOGE holders using Binance should be protected from errors that occur through no fault of theirs.

