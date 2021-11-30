Blabbed too much: how Kim Kardashian disgraced herself at the wedding of a close friend

We have no doubt that Kim Kardashian is able to emerge victorious from even the most awkward situations. The day before, the star attended the wedding of her close friend, and it seems that this evening will be remembered by the guests for a long time.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: @kimkardashian)

Kim, along with Kourtney Kardashian, were invited to the wedding of Simon Huck and his fiancé Phil Riportella. It turned out that the TV star had to make a serious speech, however, something went wrong.

Photo: @pierresnaps

During the toast, Kardashian admitted that she was surprised at such a request from her friend. “When Simon asked me to speak tonight, I was a little embarrassed because I hadn’t really figured out this marriage issue myself. So I don’t know what advice he thinks I should give you guys tonight, ”she began.

Kim noted that this is the first time in a long time she attended a gay wedding, but seems to have thrown a stone into her ex-husband’s garden: “Honestly, it’s so nice to be at a gay wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to them since my second wedding. ” This is about her second husband, Chris Humphries, whom she married in 2011.

Recall that the marriage of Kim and Chris lasted only 72 days. Then the star filed for divorce, stating that she was unhappy in marriage with a “narcissistic domestic tyrant.”