Blogger Khovansky complained from the pre-trial detention center about pressure from the investigation – RBK

“If I fulfill these conditions, they will stop appointing endless examinations, they will take the case to court, where I will receive a fine and be released. If I refuse these conditions, everything will be arranged as if I “went into denial”, and I will be given a real prison term, ”writes Khovansky.

The blogger noted that he had already believed this investigator once when he promised to release him on recognizance not to leave. “I told him that I no longer believe him and I am not going to confess what I didn’t do. In response, he gave me two days to think it over and said that in case of refusal, not only me, but also Masha, my beloved, would have problems, ”he said.

Read on RBC Pro

Khovansky also said that two days later the investigator sent his computers for examination, “although they had already been examined, and not to the GUVD, but to the FSB.” “Until now, my lawyers cannot get a copy of the order on the appointment of this examination – they are simply denied. The investigator also forbade the lawyers to be present with me during the investigative action, ”says the blogger.

Khovansky’s lawyer Nikita Timofeev said in an interview with RBC that his client had told him what he had described in an open letter. “In this regard, a complaint was written to the St. Petersburg prosecutor’s office last week with a request to check the actions of the investigator. Did the investigator really come to the detention center to see Khovansky without a lawyer – we were not notified about this visit, but so far we have not received an answer to the complaint, ”he said.

Timofeev noted that he had asked for certain investigative actions. “A lot of these petitions were sent to the investigation, some of them were satisfied. And according to the law, if an investigative action is carried out at the request of a lawyer, and the lawyer asks to participate in the investigative action, the investigator cannot deny him this. And the investigator refused us, that is, he broke the law. On this occasion, a complaint was again written to the city prosecutor’s office last week, but we have not received a response yet, ”he said.

The lawyer added that, in general, there are responses to complaints, but “official and repeated” that there are allegedly no violations and everything is legal. “I cannot call the investigation objective. Obviously, there is no objectivity at all. The investigator outright refuses to check the arguments put forward by the defense. That is, he simply says: I will not do this, that’s all. And what he allegedly satisfied, on paper he actually wrote “I will do it.” But several months have passed, and this has not yet been done. We received a standard answer that goes something like this: an investigator is an independent procedural person and determines the course of the investigation himself, ”Timofeev said.

RBC sent a request to the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in St. Petersburg and to the St. Petersburg Prosecutor’s Office.

“Yuri Khovansky really told us about it. In this regard, a complaint was written to the St. Petersburg prosecutor’s office last week with a request to check the actions of the investigator. Whether the investigator really came to Khovansky’s isolation ward without a lawyer – we were not notified about this visit, but so far we have not received an answer to the complaint.

As a lawyer for Khovansky, I asked for certain investigative actions. Many of these petitions were sent to the investigation, some of them were satisfied. And according to the law, if an investigative action is carried out at the request of a lawyer, and the lawyer asks to participate in the investigative action, the investigator cannot deny him this. And the investigator refused us, that is, he broke the law. In this regard, a complaint was again written to the city prosecutor’s office last week, but we have not received a response yet.

I will not say that they do not respond to complaints, we just receive official answers from time to time that there are allegedly no violations, everything is legal. I cannot call the investigation objective. Obviously, there is no objectivity at all. The investigator outright refuses to check the arguments put forward by the defense. That is, he simply says: I will not do this, that’s all. And what he allegedly satisfied, on paper he really wrote “I will do it.” But several months have passed, and this has not yet been done. We received a standard answer, which sounds something like this: the investigator is an independent procedural person and determines the course of the investigation himself, ”Nikita Timofeev, the lawyer of Yury Khovansky, told RBC.

RBC sent a request to the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in St. Petersburg and to the Prosecutor’s Office of St. Petersburg