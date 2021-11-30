Bloomberg: the scenario of the collapse of the United States could come true

The prospect of a disintegration of the United States today does not seem fantastic. You shouldn’t expect it immediately, but the scenario may well come true. This opinion was expressed in his article by Bloomberg columnist Max Hastings.

The journalist referred to a survey conducted by the University of Virginia. According to its result, 52% of the voters of ex-President Donald Trump supported the secession from the country of those states where they support the Republicans.

The same position is held by 41% of Joe Biden’s voters. In their opinion, the seceded states can form their own states.

Gastins recalled that the United States has always been divided over political views. According to him, in different regions, residents prefer to lead a different way of life.

The observer believes that disarming citizens could contribute to the revival of the “peaceful political center”, but the Americans will not agree to this.

The journalist also noted that the racial problem, which polarizes society, also contributes to the split. According to the observer, the wave of anger accumulating in the United States can lead to unpredictable consequences.

Earlier, American analyst Eric Best announced the possible collapse of the United States. He also pointed to the political division and confrontation between representatives of different races. In addition, the growth of the national debt and the weakening of the dollar may become the cause of the crisis, the expert said.