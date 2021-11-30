Bloomberg: US disintegration could become reality

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The likelihood of the collapse of the United States is now significantly higher than at the beginning of the millennium, according to Bloomberg columnist Max Hastings. The author cited data from a poll at the University of Virginia, according to which 52 percent of voters of former US President Donald Trump were in favor of “republican” states to form separate states … At the same time, 41 percent of respondents who support the incumbent leader Joe Biden adhere to a similar position in relation to the “democratic” states. Czechoslovakia. He suggested that this is possible in the future, for example, the secession of Catalonia. “Why should it be different in the United States?” – asked the journalist. He explained that since its inception, the United States has steadily expanded, but has always been split along political and other principles. “For more than two centuries, what unites Americans has turned out to be higher than what separates them.” continued Hastings. According to him, some parts of the United States may want to secede from the country. First of all, we are talking about California and Texas. The observer acknowledged that the racial problem, which has exacerbated in recent years, is at the heart of the split in American society. In addition, other minorities are treated differently in the United States, which creates discord. “The wave of anger is building up in the country, and it’s impossible to predict how it will end,” Hastings wrote. He recalled the negative consequences of Brexit, he said. , who created a problem for a whole generation of British people for the sake of immediate gain. “The same will happen, only on a much larger scale, in the event of a split in the United States of America.” much more than 20 years ago. Moreover, the price of such a development of events will be much higher not only for America, but also for the entire West.

16:26 11/30/2021

Bloomberg: US disintegration could become reality

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The likelihood of the collapse of the United States is now significantly higher than at the beginning of the millennium, says Bloomberg columnist Max Hastings.
The author cited data from a poll by the University of Virginia, according to which 52 percent of voters of former US President Donald Trump were in favor of the “republican” states to form separate states. At the same time, 41 percent of respondents who support the current leader Joe Biden adhere to a similar position in relation to “democratic” states.
Hastings recalled that in the twentieth century, the borders of different countries of the world were seriously modified: the collapse of the USSR, the secession of Bangladesh from Pakistan, the separation of Singapore from Malaysia, the division of Czechoslovakia. He suggested that this is possible in the future – for example, the secession of Catalonia.

“Why should it be different in the US?” – the journalist asked.

He explained that since its inception, the States have steadily expanded, but have always been split along political and other principles.

“For more than two centuries, what unites Americans has been higher than what separates them,” Hastings continued.

According to him, some parts of the United States may want to secede from the country. First of all, we are talking about California and Texas. The observer acknowledged that the racial problem, which has exacerbated in recent years, is at the heart of the split in American society. In addition, other minorities are treated differently in the United States, which creates divisions.

“The country is building up such a wave of anger that it’s impossible to predict how it will end,” writes Hastings.

He recalled the negative consequences of Brexit, which, he said, created a problem for a whole generation of Britons for the sake of momentary gain.

“The same will happen, only on a much larger scale, in the event of a split in the United States of America,” the author warned.

According to Hastings, an immediate disintegration of the United States should not be expected, but its likelihood is much greater now than it was 20 years ago. Moreover, the price of such a development of events will be much higher not only for America, but also for the entire West.
