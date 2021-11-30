BMW Concept XM presented – the harbinger of a powerful crossover – Autoreview

Get used to it: all large BMW models (starting with the fifth series) will soon have such a “face”. The main features are huge faceted nostrils, a hollow with an emblem between them and two-story optics. The exposed upper tier is the running lights and turn signals, while the main headlights are noticeably lower and cleverly disguised with dark lenses. Production BMWs with this design will appear in 2022.

The BMW Concept XM itself will also turn into a commercial model. The BMW XM crossover will hit the market by the end of 2022 and will be a landmark model for the company. There are two reasons for this. Firstly, the XM will be only the second original model in the entire 50-year history of the M-division, which does not have a “civilian” source. The first such car was the mid-engined BMW M1 coupe, which was produced in 1978-1981. And secondly, it will be the first M-hybrid in history.

The BMW Concept XM, although created on the same platform as the X5 / X6 / X7 models, has a completely original body. The stern with long and thin headlights is also redesigned, and the protrusions with emblems in the upper part of the rear window are a direct reference to the very BMW M1 supercar, which had a similar shape to the engine compartment lid. Additional diode floodlights are installed above the windshield, wheels – with a diameter of 23 inches.

The interior of the concept is divided into two color zones: in the front – the familiar cockpit with a high central tunnel, and on the second row – the so-called M Lounge with a solid soft sofa. A single panel with screens for instruments and media systems is already familiar from the production models BMW iX and i4, the climate control unit is integrated into the unit with central ventilation deflectors.

Not much is known about the M Hybrid’s powerplant yet. The V8 petrol turbo engine together with the electric motor produces 750 hp. and 1000 Nm. By comparison, the 4.4 V8 engine in the current X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition models develops 625 hp. and 750 Nm. The BMW XM crossover will be able to move in a purely electric mode, the cruising range is 80 km. The model will not have other power plants.

Judging by the camouflaged prototypes that have been on the road for more than a year, the production BMW XM will not inherit all the features from the concept car. Although the overall proportions will remain the same. The cars will be produced at the same plant in the United States, where all BMW crossovers from X3 to X7 are made.