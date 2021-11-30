https://ria.ru/20211130/vaktsinatsiya-1761388428.html

Britain shortens the time between the main course and booster vaccination against COVID-19

LONDON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. The head of the British Ministry of Health Sajid Javid said that he agreed with the recommendation of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations (JCVI) to reduce the time between the main course of vaccination against COVID-19 and revaccination from six to three months. the new omicron strain … I took their advice to halve the revaccination interval from six to three months, “Javid wrote on Twitter. troubling. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – has been named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron. The UK has added six African countries to the red list for travel since November 26 and temporarily suspended flights there.

