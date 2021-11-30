Britain will reduce the duration of revaccination from COVID to three months – RBK

Previously, a booster dose of the vaccine was administered six months after the main course. The decision was made in the framework of the fight against the omicron strain of the coronavirus. In Britain, as of November 29, 11 cases of infection with the new variant were recorded

The British authorities will shorten the interval between the introduction of the main course of the coronavirus vaccine and the revaccination from six to three months. About it reported Minister of Health Sajid Javid.

The British Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) made the appropriate recommendations on Monday.

“I have asked JCVI to urgently reconsider how the vaccination program can be expanded after a new option, omicron, is available. Today I accepted these recommendations, ”the head of the Ministry of Health wrote on Twitter.

The booster dose of the vaccine will now be available to all residents of the country over the age of 18. Previously, booster vaccinations were only given to people over 40 and members of the risk group. Priority for revaccination will continue to be given to the elderly and people at increased risk of infection.

In addition, the ministry allowed children 12-15 years old to receive a second dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Previously, healthy children of this age could be vaccinated with only one dose of the drug.