BTC crash, Coinbase launches NFT marketplace, Binance raises money from government funds – market overview

Bloomchain has prepared a review of the cryptocurrency market for November

SUMMARY

The volume of the cryptocurrency market is $ 2.6 billion, without growth in November. The Bitcoin network underwent a major Taproot update, the capitalization of the main cryptocurrency fell by 9% in a month.

The NFT marketplace that Coinbase plans to launch has attracted 25 million users. The crypto exchange also aims to integrate with third-party DeFi applications. Nevertheless, the share price is falling amid the company’s unsuccessful report.

The share of USDC in the total capitalization of stablecoins is approaching 30%. On the back of the success, its issuer, Circle, is planning to launch a similar instrument based on the Japanese yen.

Binance cryptocurrency exchange is about to raise money from government funds. At the same time, its US division plans to close the pre-IPO investment round within one to two months.

Market dynamics

Over the past month (from October 25 to November 25), the cryptocurrency market capitalization has remained almost unchanged. It currently stands at $ 2.6 trillion, according to Coinmarketcap. Bitcoin occupies a share of 42% of the total market volume (the indicator at the beginning of the year is almost 70%). In mid-November, a major update of the main cryptocurrency network, Taproot, took place. It is designed to increase the anonymity of transactions and the flexibility of smart contracts, as well as reduce the size of fees through the introduction of Schnorr signature.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization. Source: CoinMarketCap

NFT

For incomplete November, the trading volume on NFT marketplaces amounted to $ 1.5 billion, according to The Block. The largest platform is OpenSea, accounting for 98% of turnover.

NFT trading volume by month. Source: The Block

Amid a general interest in the non-fungible token market, Huobi announced the launch of the NFT marketplace in test mode – the company announced that it will become an important part of the metaverse.

Similar news came from the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange. By mid-November, the company had received 25 million applications for the project. According to the plan, the launch of the marketplace should take place within one or two quarters. The head of Coinbase also said that the scale of the new direction could surpass the crypto business. In addition, the crypto exchange is aiming at integration with third-party DeFi applications. However, despite the big plans, the company’s shares are falling after the release of unsuccessful third quarter financials.

Coinbase stock quote. Source: Investing

In South Korea, controversy continues over the status of non-fungible tokens. From October 1, part of the income from transactions with virtual assets in the country is taxed at 20%, but it is not yet clear whether NFTs will be classified as such.

DeFi

The amount of Ethereum-based funds blocked in DeFi is $ 113 billion, according to The Block. This is 6% higher than a month earlier. The largest categories remain loans and decentralized exchanges, accounting for 46% and 41%, respectively. Square announced its project of the decentralized exchange and the tbDEX protocol. The transaction costs on the platform will depend on the degree of data disclosure by the exchange participants – their cost will decrease with the increase in the amount of data.

Ethereum Funds Blocked in DeFi by Category. Source: The Block

The amount of blocked funds in DeFi based on Binance Smart Chain is almost a quarter of that based on Ethereum and is equal to $ 26 billion, according to Defistation. This is about the same as a month ago.

DeFi Locked Funds Based on Binance Smart Chain. Source: The Block

Stablecoins

The trading volume of all stablecoins per day is about $ 87 billion, or almost 80% of the total turnover of cryptocurrencies, according to Coinmarketcap data as of November 29. The top 10 tokens in terms of capitalization include two stable cryptocurrencies – USDT and USDC.

Since the beginning of the year, Tether’s dominance in the stablecoin market has decreased by 20 p.p., and its share was 55%, according to The Block. The share of USDC, on the contrary, increased by 13 p.p., amounting to 27%. USDC issuer Circle is planning to issue a stablecoin based on the Japanese yen, according to Bloomberg. The attractiveness of the instrument is determined, among other things, by the possibility of obtaining profitability through the Circle Yield service. At the moment, the interest is 6.75% with an investment for a year.

Distribution of the supply of tokens by major stablecoins. Source: The Block

At the same time, the US presidential administration proposes to organize federal supervision of stablecoins. The organization fears the negative impact of the instrument on the traditional financial system. The initiative also implies oversight of organizations providing custodian services in the cryptocurrency market, and limiting partnerships between stablecoin issuers and non-financial organizations.

Binance

Binance US plans to close a couple hundred million dollar investment round within one to two months ahead of the IPO. Past attempts have been unsuccessful due to regulatory pressure on the parent company. At the same time, Binance is going to raise funds from government funds of countries whose names are not disclosed.

More than half of the trading volume of pairs rated B, A, AA is concentrated on this cryptocurrency exchange, according to CryptoCompare as of November 29.

Trading volume for pairs (rated B, A, AA) on the largest exchanges. Source: CryptoCompare