Buying bitcoin can dramatically increase a company’s capitalization

On Monday, November 29, Michael Sailor, founder and CEO of MicroStrategy (an enterprise software company), finally secured the title of the largest corporate owner for his brainchild. bitcoin… Businessman reported tweeted that his company acquired the cryptocurrency for another $ 414 million during the recent decline, and the average purchase price was $ 59,187. This information is supported by the 8K report that MicroStrategy submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Now the company owns 121,044 bitcoins, on which it spent $ 3.57 billion (the average purchase price was $ 29,534 per share), and its unrealized profit on these positions is about $ 3.4 billion. Thus, the total value of the company’s portfolio of cryptocurrencies is estimated at about $ 7 billion, while its market capitalization at the time of writing was $ 7.2 billion. In other words, the market estimated the value of MicroStrategy’s core software business at only $ 200 million, so it would not be an exaggeration to say that the technology company has de facto changed business model by evolving into a cryptocurrency ETF.

MicroStrategy started investing in bitcoin in July 2020, and since then its shares have risen by about 450%, which is roughly in line with the dynamics of this cryptocurrency.

“MicroStrategy’s capitalization dynamics over this time frame clearly indicates that the plan has worked,” said BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, who rated the company at Buy.

MicroStrategy finances bitcoin purchases primarily through the issuance of stocks and bonds. According to Michael Saylor himself, he owns 17,732 bitcoins, which he bought at an average price of $ 9,882 apiece. Thus, his unrealized for these positions is about $ 840 million.

