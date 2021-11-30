candy manufacturer “Mozart” filed for bankruptcy – RT in Russian

The Austrian company Salzburg Schokolade, which produced Mozart sweets, filed for bankruptcy.

According to APA, the company has found itself in an uncomfortable position due to the COVID-19 pandemic: the demand for candy has fallen sharply due to a decrease in the flow of tourists, a decrease in the number of weddings and other holidays, and stores in Vienna and Salzburg have been closed for several weeks.

The head of Salzburg Schokolade, Christian Schügerl, also named the costs of raw materials, electricity, logistics costs and employee salaries among other reasons.

In the new financial year, the company was able to only partially cover the decline in sales compared to last year’s figures. In addition, the company was unable to pay its employees salaries for November and Christmas bonuses – 140 people were on the verge of dismissal.

Ombudsman for human rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova earlier on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” said that about 4.5 million individual entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses ceased to exist during the pandemic.