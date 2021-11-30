Cellular operators stopped connecting new subscribers to unlimited Internet

Mobile operators have stopped connecting new subscribers to unlimited Internet. Leading analyst of Mobile Research Group Eldar Murtazin announced this at the end of November. Operators have confirmed this to Forbes.

The current tariffs of Megafon and VimpelCom do not imply connection to unlimited mobile Internet, representatives of the companies told the publication.

Megafon added that the subscriber, after connecting to the tariff plan, can ask the contact center operator to connect unlimited Internet. Tele2 noted that they removed the ability to connect to unlimited Internet many months ago. For new MTS subscribers, unlimited mobile Internet is available only at two tariffs with a monthly payment of more than two thousand rubles.

According to the operators, the ban on connecting to the unlimited Internet does not apply to the current subscribers of the current tariffs. Murtazin did not rule out that restrictions in the future will affect users of archived tariffs.

According to TelecomDaily analyst Denis Kuskov, an average of about 30% of mobile operators’ customers use unlimited Internet. It is unprofitable for companies, and the quality of the network decreases due to unlimited subscribers, Kuskov said.

According to Murtazin, 80% of subscribers spend about 12 gigabytes of mobile traffic per month, 10% – up to 20 gigabytes, 2% – more than 100 gigabytes.

Theoretically, the Federal Antimonopoly Service can oppose the fact that operators do not offer unlimited Internet, said Konstantin Ankilov, general director of the analytical agency TMT Consulting. Operators can justify themselves by the fact that they are not yet able to connect 5G networks to unload infrastructure, but must provide the subscriber with a stable quality of services.

