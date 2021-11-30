Channel One has canceled the contract with the VID company for the Pole Miracles – RBK

Leonid Yakubovich

(Photo: Alexey Filippov / RIA Novosti)



Channel One will not renew the contract with the producer of the Pole Miracles project, VID TV company. The corresponding message from the press service of the broadcaster was received by RBC. The channel called the reason for this decision “the inexpediency of concluding a new agreement on the changed conditions offered to the channel.”

Instead, Channel One agreed with the American CBS to acquire official rights to the Wheel Of Fortune TV show, which was the format that originally formed the basis for Fields of Miracles. From January 2022, the show will be released under the title Our Field of Miracles. Its host, as before, will remain Leonid Yakubovich.

Yakubovich himself, in a conversation with RBC, said that he did not know “what kind of financial relationship the channel has with the VID television company. He only noted that the format of the show will not change.

RBC asked the chairman of the board of directors of VID, Alexander Lyubimov, for a comment.