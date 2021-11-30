children are my source of pride and joy!

Vin Diesel is the proud father of Hania, Vincent and Polina with partner Paloma Jimenez, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2007. Here’s everything you need to know about an actor’s kids.

Vin Diesel can be synonymous with his role Dominica Toretto in the Fast and the Furious franchise, but he leads a very different life from his character from the movie. Actor, real name Mark Sinclair, 54, has a long-term relationship with partner Paloma Jimenez (since 2007). Together, the actor and 38-year-old model, 38 years old, live a rather secluded and quiet life as parents of three children: Hania Riley “Similce” 13 years, Vincent, 11 years old, and Pauline, 6 years.

These children are a source of pride and joy for the actor. “My pride in my children is incredibly high,” Vin said in an interview. PEOPLE in 2017. “Oh God, I’m proud of them all the time. For the last time, Polina said:

“Merry Christmas everyone from Diesel”,

and put it all into one sentence. It was such an important moment for me. ” Vin also admitted that children often bring him to “tears.”

“My kids make me cry all the time!” Vin continued.

“My daughter Similce told me a couple of weeks ago, “Dad, I know the song to play at every funeral.” I said, “What is this?” And she said, “See you again,” he said, referring to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s song used in Fast and Furious.

Further in the article, in more detail about the three Sinclairs, who regularly bring Vin Diesel to tears.

Hania Riley Sinclair

13-year-old Haniya is Vin and Paloma’s eldest child. Haniya, often referred to as “Similce” or “Alpha Angel” by her famous father, made her debut in 2019 in the animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers about a group of teenagers infiltrating an elite racing league, whose executive producer is her father. Vin talks about how proud he was of her debut in an interview Variety in 2019, and that Haniya was born when he was filming the fourth movie, Fast and Furious. Although he tried to keep the birth a secret, he told the publication that his late friend and co-star Paul Walker, whom he calls “Pablo,” convinced him to leave the set and be in the hospital for Hania’s arrival.

“It was a long day when Pablo and I fought each other in one of the scenes. At the end of the day, he walked over to my trailer and said, “Something you are in, somewhere far away, what are you thinking?” – Vin recalls. “I have never told anyone in the world that my daughter is about to be born. I will never forget what he told me. He said, “Vin, you go into the hospital room and cut the umbilical cord. This will be the best day of your life. ” She was born that day. ”

Vincent Sinclair

Vincent is 11 years old, Vin and Paloma’s middle child and only son. Vincent recently followed in his sister’s (and father’s!) Footsteps. And made his debut in June in the film “Fast and Furious 9”, the ninth part of the franchise “The fast and the furious“. Little Sinclair played the role of a minor version of his father’s character, Dom, who appears in flashbacks. Being on the show Kelly Clarkson In order to promote the film a few days before the premiere, Vin said it was director Justin Lean’s idea for his son to star in the film.

“I did not invite him to participate in this project. “A family Fast “This is a real family,” Vin said. “Justin thought it would be a good idea for him to play Younger House.” Although at first he “didn’t think it would be a great idea,” Vin is very proud of Vincent, calling his son a “very brave” man. “He introduced Justin and me to a new car company and asked us to invest in it,” Vin said, laughing. “He’s still that guy.”

Pauline Sinclair

6-year-old Polina is the youngest daughter of Vin and Paloma. The youngest Sinclair has a special nickname, as she was named after Vin Paul’s late partner. In an interview with Today in 2015, after Pauline was born, Vin talked about how he felt the presence of the late actor, who died in November 2013 in a car accident, in the delivery room that day.

“He was in the room,” he recalled.

“There is no other person I was thinking of when I cut this umbilical cord. I just … knew he was there. He added that he wanted to honor Paul’s memory. “It was like a way to keep him remembered as part of my family and part of my world,” Vin said.

At the June premiere “Fast and Furious 9 “ Vin revealed that his youngest daughter, like her siblings, also wants to show off a little acting. The actor said that Polina would like to play the young Dominic in the upcoming tenth saga. The discovery happened when Extra Vin asked if Paul Meadow Walker’s daughter would ever star in the film. “There are two people who really find it difficult to say no when they say they want to do a movie,” he said. “One of them is Pablo’s daughter and the other is my daughter. My daughter Polina wants to play the young House. “