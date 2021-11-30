Chubais openly admitted that he was guilty for “everything bad” in Russia

The former head of Rusnano, now the president’s special envoy for relations with international organizations, Anatoly Chubais, said in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak on her YouTube channel that he was guilty for all the bad things that happened in Russia. “Everything bad that happens to the country happens because of me. Not because I am so great, but because I perceive it this way, ”he said.

Chubais added that at one time something was “misunderstood, incomplete”. At the same time, all the good things that happen in Russia are also associated with the activities of the reformers. Chubais added that his perception is “distorted”.

The issue itself was dedicated to Avdotya Smirnova, Chubais’s wife. She noted that Anatoly Borisovich is a “reliable person” who always helps friends who need something: sometimes with advice, sometimes with money, and sometimes with doctors. Sobchak believes that Chubais wants to see justice in the world. “He treats with calm patience the hatred and the slop that is poured over him, but some things even outrage him,” she said.

At the same time, Chubais’s wife admitted that her husband does not like children – due to the fact that they always shout on the plane. And in general, when Chubais gets on a plane, there is always a small child next to him who starts screaming. “Chubais attracts them. Apparently babies feel bad next to him, ”said Smirnova.