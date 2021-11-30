CIAN forgave its CEO for the debt issued for the development of mortgage

CIAN provided its CEO Maxim Melnikov with a loan in the amount of 25 million rubles. in order to obtain the status of a financial platform from the Central Bank. This status is necessary for CIAN for the development of a mortgage marketplace. So far, it has not been possible to get it, but CIAN decided to forgive the debt to its general director.

A thorny path to the status of a financial platform

The aggregator of real estate ads in CIAN wants to receive the status of a financial platform from the Central Bank in order to develop its own marketplace to promote mortgage services. To this end, the company entered into a number of deals with its CEO Maxim Melnikov…

This information is found in the CIAN investment prospectus posted on the SEC website as part of the company’s recent IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

Since CIAN cannot fully comply with the legal requirements for a financial platform, for this purpose Melnikov created a separate JSC Financial Platform, which should receive the appropriate status from the Central Bank. It is wholly owned by the general director of CIAN.

How CIAN forgave its CEO a debt

The head office of CIAN, which carried out the IPO under the name Cian, is registered in Cyprus. In August 2021, Cian’s subsidiary MLSN LLC provided Financial Platform JSC with a loan of RUB 20 million. at 6.5% per annum. Then, in October 2021, another “daughter” of Cian – Mimons Investments – provided another loan for 25 million rubles.

CIAN provided and then forgave the company of its general director Maxim Melnikov a loan of 25 million rubles. in order to obtain the status of a financial platform from the Central Bank

The new loan was used by Melnikov’s structure to repay the previous loan, the amount of debt on which was 16 million rubles. After that, CIAN decided to forgive the second loan (for 25 million rubles) and not demand the return of the debt.

To date, Financial Platform JSC has not received the expected status from the Central Bank, and, as emphasized in the investment prospectus of CIAN, there are no guarantees that such a status will be obtained. CIAN also notes that the legislation in the field of financial platforms has not been fully studied, and its interpretation and implementation may have various uncertainties.

CIAN revenue from mortgages

The existing mortgage marketplace brought CIAN for the first half of 2021 RUB 119 million. proceeds. Adjusted EBITDA (profit before taxes, interest on loans and depreciation expenses) in this area is negative – minus 232 million rubles.

What is a financial services marketplace

The concept of financial platforms (marketplaces) was put forward by the Central Bank in 2017. It is assumed that the marketplace will provide citizens with the opportunity to purchase financial services from various providers around the clock without geographic restrictions. The completed transactions must be registered in a special register of the financial transaction registrar, and the marketplaces themselves must be registered in the corresponding register of Cenitrobank.

What happens if seven of the eight controllers are removed from the SDH? Infrastructure

The product range of marketplaces can include bank deposits, government and corporate bonds, shares of mutual funds, compulsory motor third party liability insurance and mortgage loans. In 2020, the Law “On Conducting Financial Transactions Using a Financial Platform” was adopted to regulate this area.

According to the law, marketplaces cannot combine their activities with the activities of a credit institution. Organizations registered in offshore jurisdictions, as well as organizations whose licenses have been revoked by the Central Bank or that do not meet the requirements for business reputation, cannot own more than 10% of shares in marketplaces. The operator of the financial platform reports to the Central Bank about its activities, while marketplaces have the right to request information through the Unified Identification and Authentication System (Unified Identification and Authentication System).

The size of the financial platform operator’s own funds must be at least RUB 100 million. The organization should have in place internal control procedures and a risk management system. In addition, the operator of the financial platform is obliged to take measures to store documents related to the implementation of financial transactions, and to own the main and backup complexes of software and hardware necessary for the uninterrupted provision of services.

Who now has the status of a financial services marketplace

Now in the register of financial platforms maintained by the Central Bank, there are four organizations: Moscow Exchange (offers deposits and OSAGO policies), VTB Registrar (sells OTC bonds), Specialized Depository Infinitum (sells mutual funds) and Financial Sravn.ru marketplace (allows you to choose insurance, banking and other offers).