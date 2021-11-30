Concept WayRay Holograktor with Russian roots presented – Autoreview

A new Russian concept car? Not really. After all, the private company WayRay, although founded by the Russian businessman Vitaly Ponomarev, positions itself as Swiss-Russian: the development center is located in Moscow, and the headquarters is in Zurich. Nevertheless, the Holograktor turned out to be quite interesting.

In fact, this concept is built around WayRay’s flagship product, a holographic augmented reality system for cars. This technology has already attracted investments from Porsche, Hyundai and Alibaba, and prototypes have been used on various concept cars. One of the freshest is Pininfarina Teorema.

The True AR display is made using laser technology: the light source is located deep in the interior of the car and is connected to the projector by fiber optic cable. The projector itself is several times more compact than the usual devices used on serial machines, and includes many micromirrors that form the picture. A three-dimensional holographic image is formed on laminated glass. Responsible for control is its own software True AR Rendering Engine.

The WayRay Holograktor is marketed as a vehicle with holographic AR glazing for games and entertainment while driving. Vitaly Ponomarev believes that “content in the car will be the next hot topic.” We are talking about watching videos and advertisements while traveling in a car-sharing or taxi, which will help to reduce the price of the service (advertisers partially compensate for it).

The WayRay Holograktor itself is a golf-class hatchback with an unusual appearance, for the development of which the designer Sasha Selipanov, who now works at Koenigsegg, and previously painted Bugatti and Genesis cars, was invited. Machine length – 4416 mm, width – 2023 mm, height – 1582 mm, wheelbase – an impressive 2880 mm. This is an electric car, but neither the power of the single motor, nor the capacity of the battery are named. The indicated range (600 km), maximum speed (200 km / h) and acceleration time to 100 km / h (3.9 s). At the same time, the developers clarify that “the car is designed for comfortable interaction with content, so the acceleration time is less important than the level of comfort and technology inside the cabin.”

The salon is made three-seater – with a massive “throne” instead of the back sofa: it is stated that in more than 80% of cases, Uber carries only one passenger. And so that the rider has a good view forward, the front seats are maximally moved to the sides: the distance between them is 200-300 mm greater than that of ordinary passenger cars (hence the impressive two-meter width of the car).

The developers call the unusual hump on the roof a “shrimp”: it contains sensors and holographic systems for the rear passenger. There is no autopilot, but remote control of the car via 5G communication is provided, in this case the steering wheel is recessed into the front panel, but remains in front of the driver, because there is an airbag in the hub. And to control augmented reality, each chair is equipped with two joysticks.

Vitaly Ponomarev wants to release such a car on the road in four years. But we will hardly see production cars under the WayRay brand. Most likely, this company’s technology will simply be sold to other automakers for installation on their cars.