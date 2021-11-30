“Concessions to Russia should not tempt anyone.” The head of MI6 describes the threats posed by Moscow

Hour ago

To view this content, you need to enable JavaScript or use another browser. Video caption, MI6 chief: “We are not here to act as an adversary to Russia.”

The head of British foreign intelligence MI6, Richard Moore, in his first public appearances since taking office in 2020, warned Western countries against making concessions to Russia, which he described as one of the most pressing threats to UK national security. The intelligence chief also warned of the dangers posed by Russian hackers and China’s economic and technological traps.

Moore was interviewed Tuesday morning’s Today program on BBC Radio 4. A few hours later, he gave a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. Both are very rare: the leaders of the British special services traditionally avoid publicity. Until the 1980s, the country’s authorities did not even officially recognize the very existence of MI6.

Moore named four main threats to which the intelligence service pays attention: China, Russia, Iran and international terrorism. According to Moore, the actions of Russia and China are aimed at undermining the sovereignty of opposing countries and forcing the West to take defensive measures.

“The current difficult relationship with Russia is not what the UK wants, but we will do our best to ensure the security of our country and protect it from the full range of threats that Moscow poses,” Moore said in his speech.

Photo caption, Richard Moore is a former diplomat. He headed MI6 in 2020, and this is his first big performance since taking office.

The head of British foreign intelligence gave several examples of such threats. Among other things, he mentioned the poisoning of a former GRU officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, in which London suspects the Russian special services; fires at ammunition depots in the Czech Republic (in Prague they said that Russia could be involved in them) and hacker attacks, like the hacking of the servers of the American company SolarWinds. In addition, Moore spoke of Russia’s use of “politically controlled forces to undermine stability in the Western Balkans region – including in a 2016 coup attempt in Montenegro, which was suspected of activists associated with the GRU.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied its involvement in all these events, Moscow insists that Western countries tend to create an enemy image towards Russia in order to justify their hostile actions against it.

Wagner and Navalny

“Very often, such activities of the Russian state are carried out covertly, or at least in such a way that they could be denied,” Moore noted in this regard. Putin. It is becoming more and more difficult to deny them. Sending private military companies such as Wagner to Africa and Syria is one example. The poisoning of Alexei Navalny is another. “

“No country, in Europe or beyond, should be seduced by the idea that unbalanced concessions to Russia will lead to better behavior,” the head of MI6 said.

According to Moore, President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he does not recognize Ukraine’s right to be an independent state, and the pulling of Russian troops to the Ukrainian borders is causing concern. “Therefore, this must be monitored very carefully and very carefully made it clear to the Russians that if they intervene, then they will have to pay for it, as was the case in 2014,” Moore said in an interview with the BBC.

He stressed that in such a mood there is no hostility towards Russia and that no one is trying to prevent her from pursuing her interests, if they are legitimate.

Threats from China

Richard Moore spoke about the dangers of modern developments in China, with the help of which he not only tries to control its own citizens, but also to observe other countries. “If you allow another country to access really important data about your society, over time it will undermine your sovereignty, you will lose control over that data,” Moore explained and assured that Britain was taking the necessary measures to protect.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, MI6 chapter warns of threat from hackers and China expanding its technological capabilities

“Our opponents are investing money and effort in mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology because they know that mastering these technologies will give them leverage,” said the head of MI6.

He also accused the Chinese authorities of taking advantage of the enormous economic influence in the world, catching people and companies on debt hooks, as a result of which Beijing gains access to important infrastructure.

Afghanistan and the Taliban

The head of MI6 admitted that the West misjudged the pace of the Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan as the coalition forces left Afghanistan, in particular the speed with which they took control of Kabul. But he strongly disagrees that this was due to the failure of the intelligence services.

“Even if all members of the Taliban leadership [в России эта организация признана террористической и запрещена – ред.] were in our service as secret agents, then even then we would not be able to predict [стремительное] the fall of Kabul, because the Taliban themselves did not expect this, “said Richard Moore.

According to Moore, what happened was not only a serious setback for Afghanistan itself, but could also serve to “raise the morale of extremists around the world and, frankly, those in Beijing, Tehran and Moscow.”

The head of MI6 believes that the main conditions in the further fight against all sorts of global threats are closer ties between the intelligence services and technology giants.

Moore referred to estimates according to which, over the next decade, humanity could make a technological leap that will outstrip all the achievements of the past hundred years.

“As a society, we have not yet grasped this obvious fact and its potential impact on global geopolitics. But MI6 is paying particular attention to it,” he said.

Moscow childhood

Richard Moore was born in Libya in 1963, and soon his family moved to Moscow, as his father was a British career diplomat.

“I lived here when I was a little boy. My first memories in life are from Russia,” Richard Moore wrote on his Twitter account in December 2019.

He joined MI6 in 1987 and has risen to one of the director’s posts. He also served as Deputy National Security Adviser to the Government.

He successfully combined work in the special services with a diplomatic career – in Vietnam, in Turkey from 1990 to 1992, as well as in Pakistan and Malaysia. In the 2000s, he held a number of positions in the headquarters of the Foreign Office, and from January 2014 to December 2017 he was the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Turkey.

In 2020, Richard Moore took over as MI6.