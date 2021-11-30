“Concessions to Russia should not tempt anyone.” The head of MI6 describes the threats posed by Moscow

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
24

Video caption,

MI6 chief: “We are not here to act as an adversary to Russia.”

The head of British foreign intelligence MI6, Richard Moore, in his first public appearances since taking office in 2020, warned Western countries against making concessions to Russia, which he described as one of the most pressing threats to UK national security. The intelligence chief also warned of the dangers posed by Russian hackers and China’s economic and technological traps.

Moore was interviewed Tuesday morning’s Today program on BBC Radio 4. A few hours later, he gave a speech at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. Both are very rare: the leaders of the British special services traditionally avoid publicity. Until the 1980s, the country’s authorities did not even officially recognize the very existence of MI6.

Moore named four main threats to which the intelligence service pays attention: China, Russia, Iran and international terrorism. According to Moore, the actions of Russia and China are aimed at undermining the sovereignty of opposing countries and forcing the West to take defensive measures.

“The current difficult relationship with Russia is not what the UK wants, but we will do our best to ensure the security of our country and protect it from the full range of threats that Moscow poses,” Moore said in his speech.

