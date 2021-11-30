Congresswoman Refuses To Apologize For Islamophobic Joke

https://ria.ru/20211130/shutka-1761375610.html
WASHINGTON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Rep. Lauren Babbert, Rep., Has refused to apologize to her colleague Ilhan Omar for a joke in which many suspected Islamophobia, according to statements by both deputies. hinting at suicide terrorists who used Islam as a cover for their actions. Babbert apologized to Muslims last week. However, she refused to apologize to Omar, despite a telephone conversation between the two MPs on Monday. “Instead of apologizing for Islamophobic documents and fabricated lies, MP Babbert refused to publicly admit harmful and dangerous Instead, she repeated her rhetoric and I decided to end this counterproductive call, “Omar said in a statement.” You can rest assured that I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never having any sympathy for terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilkhan cannot say the same, and it makes our country worse, “Babbert said in a statement. The House of Representatives has already punished Republican MPs twice this year for alleged hatred in their statements. MP Paul Gosar was stripped of his posts in the committees for a video in which he staged the murder of the democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And Republican Marjorie Taylor Green was denied access to committees for statements that were interpreted as a call for violence against Democrats.
