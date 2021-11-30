https://ria.ru/20211130/krym-1761508239.html

Crimea de facto and de jure became Russian, Lukashenka said

Crimea de facto and de jure became Russian, Lukashenko said – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Crimea de facto and de jure became Russian, Lukashenka said

Crimea de facto and de jure became Russian after the 2014 referendum, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

2021-11-30T17: 48

2021-11-30T17: 48

2021-11-30T19: 01

Republic of Crimea

Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko

Russia

MINSK, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Crimea became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “We all understood that Crimea is de facto Russian Crimea. After the referendum and de jure, Crimea became Russian.” Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents spoke in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to the Russian president, the Crimea issue is “completely closed.”

Republic of Crimea

Belarus

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

republic of crimea, belorussia, alexander lukashenko, russia