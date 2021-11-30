Cruella Star Emma Stone’s Five Hair Care Secrets

An actress may not wash her hair in front of the red carpet.

Hollywood actress Emma Stone has experimented with her hair color more than once. She is naturally blonde. But at different times, fans could see her with dark brown, platinum, bright red hair and even strawberry blonde. Despite such a number of stains, the curls of the star “Cruella” remain in excellent condition.

The main rule that Stone tries to adhere to is to cut your hair regularly to maintain its growth. She does this at least every six months.

And Emma Stone does not allow her hair to look stale. Therefore, she washes them daily. However, if she has to go out, then she takes a break for several days to make it easier for the stylist to work with curls, creating an image for the red carpet.

At the same time, one cannot fail to note the skill of the actress’s personal stylist. It does such a good job of coloring Emma Stone’s hair that most of us never suspected that the reddish tint of the star’s hair was not natural.

The personal stylist of the star, Mara Roszak, admires the actress’s hair and considers it perfect. It’s all about the natural light wave, which, if desired, can be easily smoothed out or, conversely, emphasized.

The professional also gave some advice on how to apply the styling products that she prefers to use on Emma Stone’s hair.

“Whenever you apply something creamy or oily, always start at the ends and work your way up gradually,” the WH stylist quotes.

In her opinion, when applying such beauty products, it is important not to overdo it. If you feel that the funds are still not enough, you can always add it to the strands.