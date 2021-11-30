Crypto Market Short Term Correction Is Over: Here Are The Top Altcoins This Week | Blockchain24

Cryptocurrencies’ numbers over the past seven days may have seemed a little boring, especially since the total market capitalization has increased “only” by 1.8% to reach $ 2.7 trillion. However, even with the low price action, some altcoins have shown decent rallies.

The metaverse sector continued to amaze traders: Gala (GALA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) were among the top five coins. While few play-to-earn environments and metauniverses are available for true engagement, news and partnerships are still driving up the meta-universe valuations of these tokens. The Metaverse Group acquired virtual land in Decentraland for approximately $ 2.5 million, Cointelegraph told Cointelegraph on Nov.24. On November 25, a digital land parcel in the Axie Infinity game was sold for 550 ETH, or approximately $ 2.5 million.

In addition, Sony Pictures and AMC Entertainment have unanimously agreed to release up to 86,000 Spider-Man NFT tokens to celebrate the premiere of their new feature film. Zash (ZEC), a privacy-focused cryptocurrency, launched in October 2016, surged 20% in 24 hours on November 20 when developers announced plans to ditch traditional mining and migrate to the Proof of Stake (PoS) network. Amp (AMP), Flexa’s own payment network security token, also rallied on November 24 after listing on Binance. Meanwhile, Terra (LUNA) burned 5.4 million tokens in four days, according to Caviar startup founder and crypto investor Jason Wang.

Losers

Among the worst performing were four smart contract platforms aimed at disrupting Ethereum’s dominance: Cardano (ADA), Near Protocol (NEAR), Polkadot (DOT), and Harmony (ONE). On November 24, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin came up with a proposal for a limit on these transactions in a block to “cut costs and stimulate the transition of the entire ecosystem to accumulative Ethereum.” The Aave Protocol (AAVE), secured by lending and profitability, continues to trade in a downtrend after its TVL is down 30% in three months. Dash (DASH) saw the number of addresses drop from a minimum of 1,000 tokens to 5,210, the lowest level since July 2018.

The OKEx Tether (USDT) premium, which measures the difference between Chinese peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions and the official US dollar currency, has improved slightly.

The indicator reading is 99% neutral and bearish, signaling weak demand from cryptocurrency traders to convert cash to stablecoins, but this is still a significant improvement from the 5% discount in mid-October. In addition, the total open percentage of cryptocurrency futures remained stable at around $ 50 billion, just 10% below the all-time high. It is worth noting that declining open interest is not necessarily bearish, but maintaining a certain level is interesting because more liquidity providers and market makers are entering the market.

The futures open interest provides a healthy mood given the nearly $ 2.0 billion liquidation that occurred during the week. The total crypto market capitalization of 10% fell to $ 2.37 trillion on November 25 and was responsible for 44% of the forced termination of futures contracts.