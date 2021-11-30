Cryptocurrency billionaire named Ethereum’s main competitor

Only the Solana digital currency, which was introduced last year, will be able to bypass Ethereum in terms of capitalization in the medium term. This opinion was expressed by the wealthiest cryptocurrency billionaire S. Bankman-Freed in an interview with Kitco NEWS. He is the founder of the FTX crypto marketplace.

Details

The entrepreneur stressed that SOL can indeed overtake ETH in terms of capitalization. However, this may not happen. According to Forbes, Bankman-Freed has a net worth of USD 22.5 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, the value of SOL coins has increased markedly. At the moment, the virtual currency Solana ranks fifth in terms of capitalization. According to the data of the WhiteBIT crypto platform, during today’s trading for 1 SOL they gave 187 USD. Over the year, the cost of the token has increased more than a hundred times.

According to Bankman-Fried, “ether” has everything it needs to get widespread institutional application. However, the Ethereum blockchain will not be widely adopted.

The billionaire added that SOL could be disrupted by another rival blockchain. As for meme cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, they act as drivers of the cryptocurrency market. Benkman-Freed considers investment in meme tokens to be high-risk. The businessman advises crypto investors to invest in the purchase of virtual currencies as much as they can afford to painlessly lose. The cost of any token can drop by 90%. Nobody is immune from this.

