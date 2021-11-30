Delayed discharge factor – Newspaper Kommersant No. 217 (7179) from 30.11.2021

Experts and bankers criticized the arguments and conclusions of the Central Bank regarding the future of the mortgage market. At the same time, opinions differed. A number of players surveyed by Kommersant consider the regulator’s estimates to be underestimated, believing that the market growth rates may exceed the calculated ones, for example, due to “investment” borrowers and the active development of the individual housing construction market. Some experts say, on the contrary, about the excessive optimism of expectations of the issuance of 0.5 million mortgage loans per year for new buildings. However, both of them agree that the policy note does not reflect the real situation and trends in the market.

According to analysts of the Bank of Russia, the optimal level of mortgage issuance in the primary market is about 0.5 million loans per year, until the end of 2030. This forecast is contained in a policy note issued on November 29. Maintaining the current growth rates of new housing construction in the future may outstrip the dynamics of future demand, the Central Bank believes:

“Therefore, from the point of view of the sustainability of demand for housing and the mortgage market (reducing the risk of sharp fluctuations in demand after 2024), it seems optimal to issue about 0.5 million mortgage loans per year for the purchase of housing in new buildings on the horizon until 2030”.

This volume, according to the regulator, will be enough to “cover all effective demand for this type of loan”. This volume is equivalent to the demand from the population for 27 million square meters. m per year, which is estimated by experts in monetary terms at more than 2 trillion rubles. For comparison: in 2020, 484 thousand loans for 1.5 trillion rubles were issued in the primary market, and in 2019 – 339.5 thousand loans for 922.7 billion rubles, according to data from JSC Dom.RF … At the same time, for the first nine months of this year, the volume of loans issued amounted to 339 thousand loans in the amount of 1.3 trillion rubles. At the same time, mortgages account for most of the transactions in the primary market. If in 2019 it was 53.5%, then in 2020 it increased to 66%.

Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Central Bank, at a plenary meeting of the State Duma on November 18: “There is no contradiction between the availability of mortgages and the tightening of monetary policy.”

At the same time, experts note that the given estimates require adjustment. The chief economist of the consulting company PF Capital, Evgeny Nadorshin, doubts that the issuance of 0.5 million mortgage loans in the primary market annually to new borrowers (non-refinanced) are the key to a sustainable path. “Such rates currently do not correspond to the possibilities of the population, the current level of interest rates, as well as the dynamics of the real disposable income of Russians in recent years,” he said. At the same time, an estimate of 27 million square meters. m of new housing also does not seem realistic, the expert believes. Most likely, almost all million-plus cities were simply deleted from the regional section, he believes.

But if outside them annually build such a volume of new housing, then in these regions there will be few people willing to buy housing, especially with increased real estate prices, the expert says. Also, for a number of regions “an attempt to build such housing at any cost means unprecedented volumes of commissioning.”

Many potential mortgage borrowers seek to move to Moscow and other large centers, even if it is difficult for their budget, and housing where they can comfortably afford it often does not appeal to them, concludes Mr. Nadorshin.

The chief expert of Rusipoteka Sergei Gordeiko also notes that in the analysis of housing affordability, the authors of the note proceed from the premise that the share of the borrower’s income allocated monthly to repay the mortgage loan does not exceed 50%, and this does not correspond to the methods of calculating affordability. The currently accepted rate is 35% of income. In addition, incomes that are not included in the official statistics are not taken into account. Thus, there is a growth factor in their calculations that overestimates.

However, there is also a compensatory factor, the expert adds. In particular, the authors overlook “investment” borrowers, whose share in demand in the primary market can reach 30%. Based on this, the expert believes, the calculated rates look conservative. “The market will grow faster (more than 0.5 million loans per year .— “B”) ”, – Mr. Gordeiko is sure. VTB also pointed out that “such an assessment is a forecast based on the current market situation.” In their opinion, “in the future in 2030, this volume will be achievable and even exceeded due to the development of both the market for new buildings and the active development of the individual housing construction market.”

Olga Sherunkova