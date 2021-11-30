Deputy Rashkin, placed in hospital, filed a lawsuit against the State Duma

Deputy Valery Rashkin, deprived of immunity last week due to a killed moose, was in the hospital: a planned operation on his eyes, his colleagues in the faction say. A criminal case against the communist has not yet been initiated, but he himself intends to sue the State Duma: a lawsuit has already been filed with the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow.

Valery Rashkin’s “medical history”, as presented by a number of media outlets, at first looked something like this: “I fell ill on the nerves,” I had to undergo eye surgery.

Colleagues from the faction and the Moscow City Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, which Mr. Rashkin heads, on the morning of November 30 did not want to comment on anything, because “information about diseases is personal data, and it is wrong to talk about them without the consent of the deputy.” “MK” one of them anonymously explained that the operation was “planned”. And another – that it was postponed several times, and now, apparently, Rashkin decided not to delay, because “it is not known what will happen next.” But by the middle of the day, both the MGK lawyers and some State Duma deputies from the Communist Party faction admitted that he was in the hospital and would stay there for a few more days after the planned operation.

Meanwhile, it became known that Mr. Rashkin had filed a lawsuit in the Tverskoy District Court of the capital against the State Duma and the head of the Duma Commission on Mandate Issues, Otari Arshba (United Russia): according to the plaintiff, the procedure for parliamentary consideration of the issue of lifting his immunity in order to initiate a criminal cases under Article 258 (“Illegal hunting”) and an administrative case for refusing to have a medical examination violated his right to defense.

How? From the message of the MGK lawyers it follows that on November 21, through his representatives, the deputy made an official statement to Mr. Arshba with a request to allow his lawyer, Rashkin, to participate in the meeting of the commission on mandate issues on November 22, but was refused. And at the meeting of the State Duma on November 25, a lawyer was not invited either. Thus, the deputy “was deliberately placed in an unequal attitude, since, not having experience and legal knowledge to the extent necessary for a professional competition with representatives of the state prosecution,” “, The lawsuit says.

It is worth noting that lawyers of deputies who were directly affected by this have never before taken part in the consideration of issues on lifting immunity in the State Duma – this is not a trial.

However, the chief lawyer of the Moscow City Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Gerashchenko, disagrees with this statement of the question: “MK”.), there is Rashkin, who is accused, there is the State Duma, which, based on the accusation and explanations of Rashkin, makes a procedural decision to deprive him of his immunity, “he told MK. Gerashchenko hopes that “in the near future” the claim will be accepted for consideration and the court will set a date for the hearing.

Otari Arshba confirmed that there was a telegram from Rashkin’s representatives with a request to let them attend the meeting of the commission, he received it “three hours before the start” (November 22 was Monday, and November 21, when, according to MGK lawyers, they sent a letter to the State Duma , parliament did not work), but officially answered. Arshba explained the reasons for the refusal as follows: “this is not a court session, we do not assess guilt or innocence, but only the arguments of the Prosecutor General’s Office, whether there are signs of a crime or not; in addition, the Statute on the work of the commission prohibits inviting anyone other than deputies and media representatives to its meetings. ” According to Mr. Arshba, “Rashkin’s colleague is a citizen of the Russian Federation and has the right to go to court.”

By the way, a criminal case against Valery Rashkin has not yet been initiated. The first deputy head of the Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation Yuri Sinelshchikov (Communist Party of the Russian Federation), in a conversation with MK, explained this by the fact that “probably the papers haven’t arrived yet”: the State Duma decree on deprivation of immunity is sent to the Prosecutor General, he sends it to the head of the Investigative Committee, and already he transfers it to the investigator, who initiates the case.

Only after that, the investigator can petition the court for the election of a preventive measure against the deputy in the form of a ban on certain actions, explained Mr. Sinelshchikov: the State Duma also gave permission for this. What actions? The Criminal Procedure Code offers the judge a choice of one or more of six possible prohibitions: leaving the house at certain times of the day, attending certain events or places, communicating with certain persons, chatting, using the Internet or driving …