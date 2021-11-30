Deputy Rashkin was hospitalized

The Communist Party deputy Valery Rashkin, who is accused of killing an elk during an illegal hunt, was hospitalized on a nervous basis; there is no information about a possible schedule of investigative actions in relation to him yet. This was reported by Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

The deputy was partially deprived of immunity on November 25. During this time, law enforcement officers did not take any action against him, although Rashkin’s colleagues are awaiting searches in their offices and a court decision on a measure of restraint. At the same time, they do not exclude that the case may be “suspended”, that Rashkin himself may be completely deactivated politically.

Against the background of what was happening, Rashkin’s old eye disease worsened on a nervous basis, he was admitted to the hospital for an operation.

“Now there were no searches or interrogations. Bye [спикер Госдумы Вячеслав] Volodin will endorse the documents while they go to the prosecutor’s office, perhaps the Investigative Committee will also take up the case. The investigation has received permission from the State Duma, the immunity has been lifted, Rashkin himself confessed and even compensated for the crime by buying a new elk, so law enforcement officers have nowhere to rush, ”said Sergei Obukhov, secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

He noted that “the repressive apparatus has been launched” and everything can go according to the most negative scenario – the deprivation of the mandate and a prison term.

Earlier, Rashkin admitted that during the illegal elk hunt he did not check whether he had a license, as he did not do it before, since “it was so”. The KPRF considers the Rashkin case to be a political order.