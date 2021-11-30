Deputy Valery Rashkin was hospitalized

https://ria.ru/20211130/rashkin-1761425689.html
State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, was taken to the hospital, his fellow party member Nikolai Kolomeitsev told RIA Novosti.
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin was taken to the hospital, his fellow party member Nikolai Kolomeytsev told RIA Novosti. When asked if there was a planned surgical intervention, the parliamentarian replied: “I don’t know, but definitely on the operation.” A source in the Moscow city party committee told RIA Novosti that the policy the eyes are operated on, this is the second planned procedure. “Probably, he will return to work within a week. After the first operation, he spent more than a week in the hospital,” the agency’s source added. In October, Rashkin was detained in the Saratov region with an elk carcass in a car. As the communist himself stated, he found the animal’s corpse while he was walking in the forest and decided to take it away. Later, the deputy published a video with a confession, where he spoke in detail about the incident: he was visiting friends at the farm, where he came “to go fishing, and, well, if possible, then hunt. ” According to Rashkin, he was misled by assuring that all the necessary documents were in place. He went hunting after the feast, while emphasizing that he did not drink alcohol. Later, the politician noted that he was ready to pay 80 thousand rubles of damage, buy a moose cow of the same age and release it in the Saratov forest. A criminal case was opened because of illegal hunting. The guilty person faces up to two years in prison. As the lawyers explained to RIA Novosti, the accusation may be toughened – then the punishment will be up to five years. On November 25, the State Duma deprived Rashkin of parliamentary immunity. The Prosecutor General’s Office asked the parliamentarians about this.
“He (Rashkin. – Ed. Note) is undergoing an operation,” he clarified.
When asked if surgery was planned, the parliamentarian replied: “I don’t know, but it’s definitely on the way.”
A source in the Moscow City Party Committee told RIA Novosti that the eyes operate on politicians, this is the second planned procedure. “Probably, he will return to work within a week. After the first operation, he spent more than a week in the hospital,” the agency’s source added.
Later, the deputy published a video with a confession, where he spoke in detail about the incident: he was visiting friends at the farm, where he came “to fish, and, if possible, then to hunt.” According to Rashkin, he was misled by assuring that all the necessary documents were in place. He went hunting after the feast, while emphasizing that he did not drink alcohol.
Later, the politician noted that he was ready to pay 80 thousand rubles of damage, buy a moose cow of the same age and release it in the Saratov forest.
A criminal case was opened due to illegal hunting. The guilty person faces up to two years in prison. As the lawyers explained to RIA Novosti, the accusation can be toughened – then the punishment will be up to five years.
