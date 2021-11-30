Deripaska argued with Nabiullina about rates and inflation – RBK

The billionaire and founder of UC Rusal again criticized the Bank of Russia. In his opinion, at the current rates, there will be no supply growth regulator







Businessman, founder of UC Rusal Oleg Deripaska at the session of the Russia Calling! again criticized the policy of the Central Bank for raising rates. RBC broadcasts the forum live.

“You are constantly moving the demand curve down, and it seems to you that in this way your equilibrium point will also shift. And you need to provide an offer. I guarantee that at your rates, there will be no increase in supply, especially if you are worried about real inflation, ”Deripaska said.

As an example, he reminded the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina about the policy of Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov, under which the head of the Central Bank held the post of Minister of Economic Development, using pork as an example. “He just provided the required offer. Everyone ran and built these pig farms <...> There are still no problems with pork. “

According to Deripaska, it is necessary to increase the supply, pour money into logistics so that the goods “move faster.” “But no one will invest when the cost of the loan is projected at 10% early next year,” the businessman said.