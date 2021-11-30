Digest: Biden asks not to panic over Omicron; the head of MI6 spoke about the threats from China and Russia

Pfizer has begun developing a vaccine adapted to the Omicron strain and promises it will be ready early next year. The company said the process would take about 100 days.

The Russian Gamaleya Center has also begun developing a modification of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for the new Omicron coronavirus strain and promises to release it in 45 days.

At the same time, there is still no confirmed data that the existing vaccines will work worse against Omicron than they work against Delta.

The World Health Organization on Monday issued a warning that the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus already poses a very high threat of global spread with the most dire consequences.

