Digest: Biden asks not to panic over Omicron; the head of MI6 spoke about the threats from China and Russia

Photo author, EPA

Pfizer has begun developing a vaccine adapted to the Omicron strain and promises it will be ready early next year. The company said the process would take about 100 days.

The Russian Gamaleya Center has also begun developing a modification of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for the new Omicron coronavirus strain and promises to release it in 45 days.

At the same time, there is still no confirmed data that the existing vaccines will work worse against Omicron than they work against Delta.

The World Health Organization on Monday issued a warning that the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus already poses a very high threat of global spread with the most dire consequences.

WHO called on all 194 countries that are members of this organization to accelerate the vaccination program for the most at risk of infection and to be prepared for a new influx of patients in medical facilities.

Scientists are now studying the mutated virus in detail in order to understand how dangerous it is and whether it is necessary to tighten coronavirus restrictions everywhere.

As at the beginning of the pandemic, each country is still deciding for itself what to do: some, like Israel, are closing borders, others, like Great Britain, are returning mandatory masks to the subway and shops, still others are introducing lockdowns, and still others, like the United States, are still thinking , what to do.

US President Joe Biden hastened to reassure the Americans, saying that the new strain is not a cause for panic and the United States will not return to a strict lockdown, despite warnings from the WHO.

Omicron’s homeland, South Africa, continues to criticize other governments for closing their borders with South Africa. The injustice, according to the South African authorities, is that their scientists were the first to discover new mutations and warn the world about the danger, and as a result, the country paid for it with isolation.

However, at an emergency meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday, participants praised South Africa for its vigilance and promised to work together.

Photo author, Reuters

Magdalena Andersson nevertheless became the first female prime minister in Swedish history – on her second attempt.

Andersson was first appointed to this post last week, but after only seven hours she resigned due to the decision of the Greens to withdraw from the coalition with the Social Democrats, Andersson’s party. This decision, in turn, was a consequence of the fact that the parliament refused to approve the submitted budget of the country.

On Monday evening, the Swedish parliament voted to return Andersson, who will be the first prime minister in 15 years to serve in a one-party government with only Social Democrats.

Chinese authorities are creating a facial recognition system that could be used to track down “suspicious people.” Foreign students, migrants and foreign journalists may fall under this definition. The system, according to the media, will be tested in the Chinese province of Henan.

The Chinese authorities will divide the “suspicious people” according to the “traffic light” system – green, yellow and red. They will be tracked using face recognition technology and thousands of cameras.

The system will be triggered depending on the activity of people from different lists. So, if a journalist from the red list is going to go to Henan and buy a ticket there, he will be detained. A person from the yellow list will simply be monitored on the spot, while people from the green list are considered harmless to the state, and there will be minimal attention to them.

Photo author, Reuters

In the United States, the trial of Gislane Maxwell, a British socialite and a former girlfriend of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, has started. She is accused, among other things, of complicity in the involvement of minors in prostitution. Maxwell herself denies all charges. Maxwell’s trial begins two years after Epstein’s suicide. Financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in the United States in early July 2019. He was accused of involving underage girls, some of whom were 14 years old, in prostitution. On August 10, 2019, he was found dead in his cell. The investigation concluded that the death was a result of suicide.

Gislane has been in custody since last year and faces up to 80 years in prison.

Photo author, Reuters

Sentence to ex-schema-abbot Sergius

Photo author, Basmanny court

The Izmaylovsky court of Moscow on Tuesday will announce the verdict of the former schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) in the case of inducement to suicide and violation of the right to freedom of religion. On Monday, the prosecutor asked to sentence the former schema-abbot to four years in a general regime colony.

The former schema-abbot, who actually seized the Sredneuralsky nunnery, was arrested in December 2020. He was excommunicated and defrocked, but remained in the monastery with his followers for several months.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s verdict

Photo author, Reuters

Aung San Suu Kyi’s verdict is to be announced in Myanmar. The former leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted from power by the junta, is being accused in several cases. On Tuesday, a verdict is expected in the case of incitement to riot (maximum sentence – 3 years in prison).

Aung San Suu Kyi, who won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize, has been in custody since February 1 after the military seized power in Myanmar.

French far-right publicist Eric Zemmour is expected to announce his intention to run for the French presidency on Tuesday. Some polls predict that Zemmur will enter the second round together with the current French President Emmanuel Macron.

MI6 Chapter: Russia and China Using Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Geopolitics

“Our opponents are investing money and efforts in mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology, because they know that mastering these technologies will give them leverage,” – quotes the main postulates of the first speech of the new head of the British foreign intelligence service MI6 Richard Moore Reuters agency.

The opponents in this case are Moscow and Beijing, which, with the help of the latest technologies, are challenging the long-standing traditional spy methods.

Tradition is not the last thing for MI6. It was here that the world’s most famous fictional spies worked – the hero of John le Carré George Smiley and James Bond, who was created by Ian Fleming.

Moore, a former diplomat who became the head of MI6 in 2020, said technological advances in the next decade could outpace all technological advances in the past century.

“As a society, we have not yet grasped this obvious fact and its potential impact on global geopolitics. But MI6 is paying particular attention to it,” he said.

Photo caption, This building in London houses the headquarters of British intelligence MI6.

The Guardian newspaper also draws attention to this topic and gives specific examples of what worries MI6 in Russian and Chinese developments.

So, according to the head of British intelligence, China will soon be able to catch up and overtake the technological advantage that the West possesses and which underlies its intelligence activities.

Beijing’s cyber development over the past five years will soon make it possible to establish global surveillance of other countries, MI6 fears.

As for Russia, it is rapidly developing its hacking capabilities, British intelligence is convinced.

Western authorities, for example, are confident that it was Russian hackers who hacked one of the most famous and oldest US software companies, SolarWinds. As of December 2020, this company has approximately 300,000 clients, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies and numerous US federal agencies.

Russian hackers are also suspected of extorting money from British businesses by installing ransomware viruses on their computer systems.

“It is impossible not to note that dramatic changes have already taken place in the culture, spirit and way of MI6 work, due to the fact that we have traditionally relied primarily on our own capabilities to develop the world-class technology we need to remain secret and provide fulfillment of our mission. But now we must become more open in order to continue to successfully carry out our secret service, “- the newspaper quotes the words of Richard Moore.

