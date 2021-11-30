Discovery + will show a film about the relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Discovery + will release the documentary Johnny vs. Amber. It will tell the story of the relationship between actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard, reports Variety.

The documentary will consist of two episodes, each telling a story from different perspectives. The authors talked with lawyers and relatives of the former spouses. They also used archival videos and audio recordings.

“The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to cause serious controversy between fans and the general public. We set out to make a documentary that explored the story from each of their perspectives so that the viewer could go beyond the headlines, understand who they are, and decide who they should believe in this complex human story. We believe this is a gripping contemporary story of truth and lies that we hope will open up a conversation with our viewers on Discovery +.“, – said the vice president of the channel Charlotte Reed.

Johnny vs. Amber will be available on Discovery Plus through late fall.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship began on the set “Rum diary“ in 2011. They got married in February 2015, but in May of the following year, Amber filed for divorce. She accused Johnny of domestic violence. After that, Depp himself filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and published a recording of their quarrel, where he was the victim of the beating, and not she.

Earlier, the court sided with Johnny Depp when he asked to check the fact that his ex-wife transferred part of the funds received from the divorce to charity.