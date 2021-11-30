Dollar Rises Sharply As Powell Warns Of Increased Risk Of Inflation

Schedule euro / dollar at intervals of 15 minutes

The US dollar weakened for most of Tuesday, but turned to gains in the evening after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation risk had increased and agreed that it was time to stop describing inflation as temporary. At the same time, concerns about a new strain of coronavirus have fueled increased demand for safe zone currencies.

The Fed chief said the word “transitory” is no longer the correct definition for the current high inflation. He noted that it is advisable to consider the possibility of completing the curtailment of asset purchases a few months earlier than expected, as inflation appears to be more resilient than predicted. Earlier, the Fed notified the markets of plans to complete the asset purchase program in mid-2022.

Earlier, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc rose against the dollar after the CEO of Moderna said coronavirus vaccines were likely to be less effective against the omicron strain than previous strains, including the delta variant.

Drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday that its COVID-19 antibody treatment may be less effective against omicron.

The warnings reinforced the belief that the global economy may take longer to return to pre-coronavirus levels.

“Traders work in the“ sell first, ask questions later ”mode. Therefore, we have seen strong demand for safe assets lately, ”said Carl Chamotta, chief market strategist and analyst at Cambridge Global Payments.

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance.Ru news and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

Fed kept intrigue: the market will have something to think about in the next three weeks

JPMorgan economists predict Fed rate hike in September 2022

The Fed will have to raise rates to at least 3%, say two former FRB presidents of New York and Richmond