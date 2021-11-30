Dwayne Johnson posted a dark promo photo of the movie “Black Adam”

At the same time, Skala talked about the sad backstory of the DC hero.

Concept art of the film “Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson posted a dark promo photo of the movie “Black Adam” on Instagram.



The picture shows him in the form of Black Adam. However, the anti-hero here does not appear in the black and gold superhero costume with a zipper, which is usual for DC fans, but in a black cloak:

In the commentary, Scala recalled the DC comics character’s sad backstory. The writers seem to have retained these important details of Black Adam’s story:

“If you’re familiar with comic book mythology, you know where his pain comes from. His rage. His wife and children were killed. His people are cruelly enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Defender of the poor and the vanquished. Champion of the people. ”

Also in the post, Johnson recalled that after the debut of Black Adam, everything in the Expanded Universe of DC will change dramatically, because this is an incredibly powerful character. He writes, “He is the most unstoppable force in the DC Universe.”

The shooting of “Black Adam”, according to the artist, is going well. He recently showed footage from the site, in which you can see a piece of superhero costume.

We also know about the plot of the film that Black Adam will intersect with the Justice Society of America. The team will include Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintess Swindell) and Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo). The caste was also joined by Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi.

The premiere of the film “Black Adam” by Jaume Collet-Serra will take place on July 28, 2022.

